Sen. Feinstein Thinks Hillary Was Investigated Thoroughly, Comey Timeline Shows Otherwise [VIDEO]

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein stated Sunday that Hillary Clinton had a thorough investigation under the FBI in 2016, even though the timeline of ex-FBI Director James Comey’s probe into the former presidential candidate’s mishandling of classified information proves otherwise.

WATCH:

“Hillary has had a big FBI investigation. That’s what the October surprise was,” Feinstein commented on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

While it is true that Clinton was subject to a large investigation into her emails, the investigation itself was rife with loopholes favorable to Clinton, particularly Comey drawing an exoneration draft for the former presidential candidate before the investigation’s conclusion. (Related: FBI Confirms That Comey Drafted Statement On Clinton Probe Months Before Investigation Ended)

The timeline is as follows: Comey’s chief of staff, James Rybicki, forwarded the exoneration draft on May 16, 2016 to other FBI officials for comment. On July 5, 2016, Comey recommended that no charges be brought against the candidate. This decision came three days after the FBI finally interviewed Clinton, more than a month after Comey wrote the initial exoneration draft.

The former FBI director’s decision to exonerate Clinton does not coordinate with a complete investigation. Senators Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham commented on Comey’s actions, stating, “Conclusion first, fact-gathering second — that’s no way to run an investigation.”

However, the California Senator believes otherwise. “I think [Clinton has] been investigated in and out by the best investigators in our country,” Feinstein stated.