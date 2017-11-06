Brazile Challenged Clinton’s Top Male Staffers To A Dick Measuring Contest

Acting DNC Chair Donna Brazile removes her CNN credential so she may participate in the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson - HT1EC7P1O1XAO

Former Democratic National Committee (DNC) interim chair Donna Brazile levied sexism allegations against top male staffers on the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in a newly obtained excerpt of her upcoming book, in which she claims to have responded to their behavior by challenging the men to expose their genitals.

“Gentlemen, let’s just put our dicks out on the table and see who’s got the bigger one, because I know mine is bigger than all of yours,” Brazile writes in the sixth chapter of her tell all book “Hacks,” obtained by the Huffington Post.

Brazile claims the sexist behavior occurred during a conference call amidst an argument regarding the possibility of hiring a CEO to rehabilitate the financially struggling DNC. The top male aides dismissed her desire to bring on a CEO because of her gender, she said and responded by challenging their collective phallic endowment.

Brazile explained that her experience working with men during her long career in politics contributed to her ability to detect sexism.

“I have worked with men all my life in politics and I can sense when they get to this part about not being able to deal with a woman. This is not a racial thing. This was a gender thing,” she told the Huffington Post.

The sexism allegations come days after reports emerged that Brazile claims in the book that she was treated like a “slave” by Clinton campaign staffers.

“I’m not Patsey the slave,” Brazile reportedly told the Clinton staffers, referring to a character from the award-winning film “12 Years a Slave.”

“Y’all keep whipping me and whipping me and you never give me any money or any way to do my damn job. I am not going to be your whipping girl!” she added.

Previously released excerpts of the upcoming book, which is set to be released Tuesday, claim the DNC cut a deal with the Clinton campaign, granting her more access and influence within the party in exchange for financial backing. Brazile seemed to walk back the allegations of collusion between the Clinton campaign and the DNC during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” where she said there was “no evidence” the nomination was rigged for Clinton.

A former Clinton aide pushed back against the sexism allegations, saying Brazile’s overreaching claims regarding coordination between the campaign and the DNC discredited the content of the book.

“Given that she already had to walk back her claims about a rigged nomination and was caught buying into a right-wing conspiracy about Hillary’s health, I’m not sure how much more of this book people should take seriously,” the aide said.

