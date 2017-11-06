CNN Cherry Picks Trump Quotes On Japanese Cars

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold hats they signed, reading "Donald & Shinzo Make Alliance Even Greater" before lunch and a round of golf at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

CNN dinged President Donald Trump Monday for asking Japanese automakers to “try” to build more in the U.S., but completely failed to originally report the president thanking Toyota and Mazda for investing billions in the U. S. and for creating thousands of jobs.

CNN reported the first third of the president’s statement to executives at top Japanese car companies Monday.

“Try building your cars in the United States instead of shipping them over. Is that possible to ask? That’s not rude. Is that rude? I don’t think so,” Trump said, CNNMoney reported.

The president went on to thank Toyota and Mazda for investing billions and creating roughly 4,000 new jobs in the U.S.

Donald Trump’s full quote to Japanese automakers pic.twitter.com/tw7IaO0A3c — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 6, 2017

“They’re going to invest $1.6 billion in building a new manufacturing plant, which will create as many as 4,000 new jobs in the United States,” Trump said. “Thank you very much. Appreciate it.”

CNN updated the article after it went live Monday morning to paraphrase the president’s praise of the Japanese firms, but did not include his direct quote.

Toyota and Mazda announced in August plans to build a $1.6 billion plant in the U.S., where Toyota will build its best-selling model–the Corolla–and Mazda will begin building its new crossover models.

Toyota plans to invest $373.8 million in five manufacturing plants to build a new series of hybrid vehicles. The firm will invest roughly $10 billion in the U.S. over the next half-decade, the company’s North American chief executive officer said in January.

