Gays Against Guns Arrested For Protesting In The Senate [VIDEO]

A man cools down spectators with his water gun as he marches in the Pride Parade in Toronto, Ontario, June 25, 2017. The event draws hundreds of thousands of spectators every year. / AFP PHOTO / GEOFF ROBINS (Photo credit should read GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images)

A group of “Gays Against Guns” were arrested for protesting gun laws in a U.S. Senate office building Monday afternoon.

The “Gays Against Guns” group has been planning this protest since early October in response to the Pulse Orlando shooting and Las Vegas shootings, according to their website. The group’s website did not mention the shooting that took place in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday, which left 26 people dead and as many as 30 other wounded.

“Thoughts and prayers are not enough!” the group chanted. The protestors laid on the floors of Russell Senate office building, until Capitol police officers removed and arrested them.

“Join GAYS against GUNS on our Field Trip to Washington D.C. on Sunday, November 5th, where we will stay overnight so that we can STORM THE CAPITOL on Monday, November 6th to DEMAND better gun laws,” The groups website stated.

WATCH:

WATCH:

The group’s website had specific plans for the protest which included some members getting arrested. The group stated that if you are not willing to get arrested then you have to choose another one of the following roles in order to be a part of the protest:

We’ll need people willing to risk arrest. It will be VERY clear who will be arrested before we begin. If you’re not willing or able to get arrested, we need you in one of the following categories: We’ll need Human Beings (the people who dress in white, who are veiled, each of whom represent someone who’s lost their life to gun violence). You will remain silent and veiled during the action. We’ll need “support” for those performing civil disobedience. You will hold the possessions of specific people risking arrest and be the person to contact for them. We’ll need bystanders. You will amplify the action via social media, and you very presence will send a strong message to the press and the politicians we’re targeting.

The group’s planned protest just happened to be one day after the deadliest shooting at a place of worship in American history.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].