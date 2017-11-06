Pro-Amnesty Group Promotes School Walkouts

Pro-amnesty group United We Dream is backing a school walkout on Thursday to promote a “clean” Dream Act for nearly 2 million illegal immigrants.

“On November 9th, just over two months after Trump killed the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, nine schools and hundreds of students in the D.C. and Maryland area will be leading school walkouts and rallies to demand Congress pass a clean Dream Act, a path to citizenship, permanent protection with no dangerous enforcement add-ons, before the end of this year,” United We Dream said in a Monday press release.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Republican senators don’t plan on including an amnesty for DACA recipients in the year-end spending bill.

“Fundamental changes to U.S. immigration laws must be debated openly in front of the American people – not drafted behind closed doors and attached to must-pass legislation,” R.J. Hauman, government relations director at the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), told The Daily Caller.

Liberals are worried that this will mean the death of a potential amnesty.

Frank Sharry, executive director of the pro-amnesty America’s Voice, told the Journal, “Delay means defeat and we are not going to stand for it.”

The United We Dream-backed walkout will occur at nine schools throughout the nation (Trinity University, Woodrow Wilson High School, University of the District of Columbia, American University, School Without Walls of Washington DC, George Washington University, Georgetown University, Montgomery College – Rockville Campus and Takoma Park Campus).

Shortly after President Trump was elected in November 2016, several Los Angeles schools participated in walkouts. Around half of the student body at these schools were not proficient in English when they first enrolled.