Texas Church Shooting Knocks Columbine Off Top Ten Deadliest List

State troopers guard the entrance to the First Baptist Church (back) after a mass shooting that killed 26 people in Sutherland Springs, Texas on November 6, 2017. (Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)A gunman wearing all black armed with an assault rifle opened fire on a small-town Texas church during Sunday morning services, killing 26 people and wounding 20 more in the last mass shooting to shock the United States. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

The horrific mass shooting at Columbine High School in 1999 is no longer one of the top ten deadliest mass shootings in the United States.

After Sunday’s shooting at a First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 people dead, the Columbine shooting is off the list for the 10 deadliest single-day mass shootings in the U.S. since 1949, according to Fox News 31.

The unforgettable mass shooting at Columbine High School in Jefferson County, Colorado, left 13 dead as well as the two shooters.

The following list is in order over the most deadliest mass shootings in the U.S.

The Harvest Music Festival, 2017, 58 killed

Pulse night club, 2016, 49 killed

Virginia Tech, 2007, 32 killed

Sandy Hook, 2012, 27 killed

First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, 2017, 26 killed

Luby’s Cafeteria, 1991, 23 killed

McDonald’s in San Ysidro, California 1984, 21 killed

University of Texas, 1966, 18 killed

San Bernardino, California, 2015, 14 killed

Edmond, Oklahoma, 1986, 14 killed

The victims of the Texas church shooting that occurred Sunday ranged from 18-months to 77 years of age, officials told reporters Monday. First responders found 23 dead bodies inside the church, two more outside, and one person was transported to a hospital but later died.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].