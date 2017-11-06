Texas Church Shooting Knocks Columbine Off Top Ten Deadliest List

The horrific mass shooting at Columbine High School in 1999 is no longer one of the top ten deadliest mass shootings in the United States.
After Sunday’s shooting at a First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 people dead, the Columbine shooting is off the list for the 10 deadliest single-day mass shootings in the U.S. since 1949, according to Fox News 31.
The unforgettable mass shooting at Columbine High School in Jefferson County, Colorado, left 13 dead as well as the two shooters.
The following list is in order over the most deadliest mass shootings in the U.S.
- The Harvest Music Festival, 2017, 58 killed
- Pulse night club, 2016, 49 killed
- Virginia Tech, 2007, 32 killed
- Sandy Hook, 2012, 27 killed
- First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, 2017, 26 killed
- Luby’s Cafeteria, 1991, 23 killed
- McDonald’s in San Ysidro, California 1984, 21 killed
- University of Texas, 1966, 18 killed
- San Bernardino, California, 2015, 14 killed
- Edmond, Oklahoma, 1986, 14 killed
The victims of the Texas church shooting that occurred Sunday ranged from 18-months to 77 years of age, officials told reporters Monday. First responders found 23 dead bodies inside the church, two more outside, and one person was transported to a hospital but later died.
