Trump Aides Called Drudge On Election Night To See If They Would Really Win

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Republican president-elect Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City. Donald Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Aides for President Donald Trump were so nervous about winning the presidential election in 2016 they called known conservative political commentator Matt Drudge on election day to see if the projected numbers were correct, according to a story released Sunday.

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon told Esquire magazine that he was looking at the projected numbers for the election with Trump’s son-in-law and current aide to Trump, Jared Kushner in disbelieve. Bannon and Kushner both did not trust the projected numbers and Kushner mentioned he knew just the right person to give them accurate numbers, Drudge.

“Jared [Kushner] and I were out on this balcony in Trump Tower. We looked at it on Jared’s iPhone. And the numbers were so bad that we regrouped inside. We look at each other and we go, ‘This can’t be right. It just can’t.’ And Jared goes, ‘I got an idea, let’s call Drudge.'”

Drudge had a completely different projection of the 2016 presidential election. He told Kushner and Bannon to not focus on the projected numbers and believed Trump would win. “‘The corporate media—they’ve always been wrong the entire time — these numbers are wrong,'” Drudge said to Kushner and Bannon.

Drudge was right. The predicted numbers were wrong. Trump ended up winning the 2016 presidential election over Clinton, and won 306 electoral votes to Clinton’s 232 electoral votes.

A majority of the polls had Trump losing the election by a very large margin.

Pollsters and statisticians gave Clinton odds of between 75 and 99 percent of winning the presidential election, according to Reuters.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].