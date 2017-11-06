Trump Gives Seal Of Approval To Saudi Purge

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump (C) receives the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal from Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud (R) at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20, 2017. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Monday voiced support for a series of arrests by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The arrests over the weekend included prominent figures such as billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and a key rival to the crown prince, Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah, according to The New York Times.

The Times reported that: “With the new detentions, Crown Prince Mohammed, King Salman’s favored son and key adviser, now appears to have established control over all three Saudi security services — the military, internal security services and national guard.”

The arrests were portrayed by the Saudi government as a crackdown on corruption.

“I have great confidence in King Salman and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, they know exactly what they are doing,” Trump tweeted. “Some of those they are harshly treating have been ‘milking’ their country for years!”

The president has developed strong ties with the Arab nation since taking office. However, on both the campaign trail and in a book, Trump accused Saudi Arabia of funding terror and being behind the 9/11 terror attacks.