2016 Presidential Candidate Waits For Election Day To Say Gillespie Pushes ‘White Nationalism’

ABINGDON, VA - OCTOBER 14: Gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie, R-VA, speaks at a campaign rally at the Washington County Fairgrounds on October 14, 2017 in Abingdon, Virginia. Virginia voters head to the polls on Nov. 7. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

Former presidential candidate Evan McMullin waited for election day in Virginia to come out against Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie, saying he “peddled fear and white nationalism” on Twitter Tuesday.

.@EdWGillespie was one of the good guys, but now he peddles fear and white nationalism. It’s better for VA and America that he not prevail. — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) November 7, 2017

The unsuccessful presidential candidate also hit back against President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Gillespie. President Trump galvanized Virginia voters Tuesday morning, tweeting that Gillespie would go a long way toward cutting violent crime and gang activity across the state.

Virginia’s crime rate is among the lowest in the nation. For Virginia and the nation, may we choose truth and hope over fear and lies. https://t.co/Bac757hQxi — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) November 7, 2017

Several users took offense to McMullin’s response, claiming Virginia has a huge gang problem, with one of the highest density’s of MS-13 members in the country. Last month, a Washington Post fact check inadvertently proved Gillespie’s point on gang crime in Vriginia when it reported that police in Virginia’s wealthiest county are equaled–if not outnumbered–by MS-13 members.

