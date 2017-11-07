Bill Clinton Says Trump Voters Were ‘More Vulnerable To False Claims’

Former President Bill Clinton took a quick cat-nap during an MLK memorial service in 2008. He has a sudden "I'm awake!" head jerk. But the best part of this incident was that it was recorded. (Photo: Reuters)

Former President Bill Clinton believes Trump voters were particularly vulnerable to false claims, or fake news, because they felt economically trapped in their rural communities.

“In the last election, in the counties that Hillary carried, you find 64 percent of America’s GDP. In the more numerous, rural counties carried by President Trump, you find 36 percent of the GDP, even though the median income of a Trump voter was higher. What does that tell you?” Clinton told a crowd gathered at Georgetown University Monday afternoon.

“Even poor people are more hopeful if they’re in a dynamic place,” Clinton said. “Being trapped with a lack of mobility is more damaging emotionally and makes you more vulnerable to false claims, from my point of view, than if you’re poor.”

Clinton said he believes President Donald Trump rose to power by feeding off the American people’s anger and resentment towards those in Washington, but that the same strategy might not play well in the 2020 election cycle.

“Which works better in economics, politics, and social policy: addition or subtraction, multiplication or division? You can win more elections in the short run when people are mad with subtraction and division, but it’s a lousy way to run a railroad,” Clinton said in explaining his thinking.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has put forth a litany of excuses for her loss, including: Russian interference in the election, Russian President Vladimir Putin, the president himself, the “deplorable(s)” followers of the president, the Podesta emails, sexism, the electoral system, the right-wing media (and even the mainstream media), and many more. (RELATED: New York Times Forecasts Donald Trump Will Win The Election)

Follow Robert on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected]



Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].