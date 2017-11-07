Clinton Campaign Made Hillary Sound ‘Menopausal’

Donna Brazile says Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign made her sound “menopausal” with its excuse for why she fainted at the 9/11 memorial in Manhattan in 2016.

“When CNN aired the [fainting] tape, the reporter said that Hillary had left the event early because she was ‘overheated.’ What? Who thought that up? They made her sound menopausal, which was unlikely in a woman at the age of sixty-seven,” Brazile wrote in her new book, “Hacks.”

Brazile says she immediately sent a message to the Clinton camp headquarters in Brooklyn to explain how “stupid” an explanation “overheated” was and that the entire handling of the episode was a “blunder.”

“For a campaign that had a reputation for being closed off and sometimes less than truthful, this was a huge blunder. When reporters started calling trying to find out what was wrong after she left the memorial, the campaign had not returned their calls for an hour. When they did, they offered up this ‘overheated’ nonsense that sounded like a lie,” Brazile wrote.

The former Democratic National Committee head says that once the campaign finally crafted its formal response that evening, it still missed the mark and only made the situation worse.

“By the evening the campaign had worked to craft a statement from her doctor saying she had allergies that made her cough and now she had pneumonia. Did that make sense? Allergies do not cause pneumonia. When you have two explanations, my gut always senses that one of them is a lie,” Brazile wrote.

“And who was going to believe that a grandma with pneumonia would go to her daughter’s house to recover with two vulnerable little ones around? The situation had to be pretty dangerous for her to risk exposing the grandbabies. The whole story stank, and the way the campaign handled it just made matters worse.”

