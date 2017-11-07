Stephen Cloobeck, CEO of Diamond Resorts International and a major Democratic donor, said the Democratic Party needs to “get our shit together.”

WATCH:

Cloobeck said during an MSNBC interview on Tuesday that he finds the Republican Party to be “bigoted, antisemitic, and caustic,” and doesn’t understand why people choose to vote for them. He also accused the GOP of aiming for civil war, but asserted that Congress needs to be able to compromise.

“We need to be able to speak and get things done, and we need compromise,” he said.

“Look, I’m just as caustic and arrogant and aggressive on the Democratic side…Trump-lite,” Clock asserted. “I’m willing to fight for Democratic principles and I’m not going to give up–hopefully we can get our shit together.”

Shockingly, MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle did not chide Cloobeck for his inappropriate language like she has done to other guests in the past. (RELATED: MSNBC Guest Curses Live On Air)

Follow Amber on Twitter