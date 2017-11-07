Politics
Democrat Leaves During Moment Of Silence For TX Victims [VIDEO]

Rep. Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California, walked out of Congress’ moment of silence for the victims of the Texas church shooting on Monday.

In a video posted to his Facebook account, Lieu explained why he chose to leave the moment of silence for the 26 victims of the mass shooting.

“I am heartbroken about the children and the adults that were killed in the worst mass shooting in Texas history this Sunday,” Lieu stated. “My colleagues have a right to do [a moment of silence] and I myself have participated in many of them.”

“I cannot do this again. I have done too many moments of silences,” he asserted. “What we need is we need action, we need to pass gun safety legislation now.”

Lieu called for a universal background check, a ban on bump stocks, and a ban on assault rifles.

