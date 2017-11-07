Democrats Hit Lowest Approval Rating In Decades, Poll Says

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 02: Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) speaks during a press conference where congressional Democrats reacted to the newly introduced Republican tax reform proposal November 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. Tax reform legislation is a centerpiece of U.S. President Donald Trump's legislative agenda. Joining Wyden are Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (C), and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Democratic Party has dropped to the lowest approval rating in more than twenty-five years of polling, according to a poll released Tuesday.

Fifty-four percent of Americans are not pleased with the Democratic party, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS. This mark matches the lowest numbers from polls by CNN/ORC and CNN/USA Today/Gallup that date back to 1992, according to a CNN report.

Only 37 percent of Americans have a favorable view of the Democratic Party.

The poll includes numbers from nonwhites, who gave the Democratic Party a 48 percent favorable rating, as well as people under 35 years old that gave the party a 33 percent approval rating.

The poll was conducted by telephone from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5 among a sample of 1,021 random adults around the country. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

The numbers come as former interim Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile placed blame for the party’s financial problems on former President Barack Obama and Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, Brazile wrote in a Thursday column on Politico.

Brazile blamed the pair for handing over complete control of the party to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign almost a year before Clinton secured the nomination.

“If the fight had been fair, one campaign would not have control of the party before the voters had decided which one they wanted to lead,” Brazile wrote Thursday. “This was not a criminal act, but as I saw it, it compromised the party’s integrity.”

