Exclusive: DNC Chair Refuses To Answer Brazile’s Allegations Of Rigging For Hillary

DNC Chair Tom Perez refused to answer questions Tuesday about former interim DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile’s accusations against the Democratic group as he attended the gubernatorial victory party for Virginia Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam.

Brazile published excerpts of her latest book “Hacks” in Politico last week, which include incriminating accusations against the Democratic Party and the Clinton campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

Her excerpts detail a “Joint Fund-Raising Agreement between the DNC, the Hillary Victory Fund, and Hillary for America” in which the Clinton campaign agreed to financially bail out a broke DNC in exchange for influence over DNC strategies before the Democratic primary.

But Perez had no desire to talk about the accusations of his predecessor Tuesday night.

“You know what,” Perez told The Daily Caller when asked about Brazile’s book, “We just won an election. That’s the last thing on my mind.”

When TheDC asked Democratic Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, who also attended Northam’s victory party, what he thought about the claims against the DNC, he refused to answer directly, stating, “Virginia Democrats have been about actually getting things done and people respond to that.”

The Clinton campaign addressed Brazile’s claims by accusing Brazile of spreading “false Russian-fueled propaganda.” The DNC, however, has not directly commented on Brazile’s accusations.