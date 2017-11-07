Donna Brazile: DNC Watched Russians Steal Data For Whole Month So They Could Win State Primaries…

Donna Brazile says in her new book the Democratic National Committee (DNC) went against professional advice and sat idly for a month while Russians stole data because primaries were still underway in a number of states.

“In May, when CrowdStrike recommended that we take down our system and rebuild it, the DNC told them to wait a month, because the state primaries for the presidential election were still underway, and the party and the staff needed to be at their computers to manage these efforts,” Brazile wrote in her new book, “Hacks.”



“For a whole month, CrowdStrike watched Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear operating. Cozy Bear was the hacking force that had been in the DNC system for nearly a year.”

Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear are cybersecurity firms that have reported ties with Russian hackers. Both groups are blamed for the hacks on the DNC in 2016. CrowdStrike is a private U.S. cybersecurity firm that oversaw the protection of the DNC’s servers.

The DNC was under the leadership of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida in May 2016–the time Brazile is describing in the passage. Shultz resigned in July, notably, over a series of leaked emails that showed DNC officials colluding to undermine Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont’s campaign.

Brazile’s comments, if true, show that the DNC’s privately contracted cybersecurity firm advised the Wasserman Schultz -led committee to break down and rebuild its cyber operation to protect against alleged threats. The DNC chose to go against the advice in order to see the Democratic primaries play out, which ended in Clinton becoming the Democrats’ nominee.

Brazile also details how the Clinton campaign took complete control of the DNC’s finances and its overall strategy. The former DNC head said, after months of searching, she finally stumbled upon a document that showed an agreement between: “the Joint Fund-Raising Agreement between the DNC, the Hillary Victory Fund, and Hillary for America.”

“The agreement—signed by Amy Dacey, the former CEO of the DNC, and Robby Mook with a copy to Marc Elias—specified that in exchange for raising money and investing in the DNC, Hillary would control the party’s finances, strategy, and all the money raised. Her campaign had the right of refusal of who would be the party communications director, and it would make final decisions on all the other staff. The DNC also was required to consult with the campaign about all other staffing, budgeting, data, analytics, and mailings.”

The DNC, Democrats in Congress and members of the media have been up in arms about alleged ties between President Donald Trump’s campaign officials and Russia. After roughly 10 months of investigation into the Trump campaign officials helping Russian intelligence influence the 2016 election, there has yet to be a single piece of evidence.

There are reports, on the other hand, that the Clinton campaign and the DNC helped fund research that led to the now famous Trump dossier–a document that intensified the investigation into Russian influence.

