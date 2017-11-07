Donna Brazile Says She Does ‘NOT Report To The Democratic Establishment’

Former interim Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair Donna Brazile blasted Hillary Clinton’s campaign for taking over the DNC in an interview Tuesday morning.
“I don’t report to the Democratic establishment,” Brazile said during an interview with CBS. “I report to the voters and what I wanted the voters to understand and the people that support the Democratic Party is that our party was under attack.”
Brazile released a new book Tuesday entitled “Hacked,” and she has already made waves amongst the Democratic Party with pre-released excerpts of the book that claim the DNC cut a deal with the Clinton campaign, granting her more access and influence within the party in exchange for financial backing.
