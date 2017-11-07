Donna Brazile Says She Does ‘NOT Report To The Democratic Establishment’

(COMBO) This combination of files photos created on November 3, 2017 shows former DNC Vice-Chair Donna Brazile during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 26, 2016, and former former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton onstage at "An Evening with Hillary Rodham Clinton" during the BookExpo on June 1, 2017 in New York. Explosive revelations by a top Democratic operative that the 2016 primaries were tipped in Hillary Clinton's favor have convulsed the party as it struggles to rebuild, and whipped up accusations of cheating from President Donald Trump. Donna Brazile, the Democratic National Committee's interim chairwoman during key months of the presidential campaign, said Clinton's team essentially took over day-to-day operations of the DNC, in essence rigging the system against Senator Bernie Sanders, who was challenging Clinton for the party's nomination. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB AND ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB,ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

Former interim Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair Donna Brazile blasted Hillary Clinton’s campaign for taking over the DNC in an interview Tuesday morning.

“I don’t report to the Democratic establishment,” Brazile said during an interview with CBS. “I report to the voters and what I wanted the voters to understand and the people that support the Democratic Party is that our party was under attack.”

Brazile released a new book Tuesday entitled “Hacked,” and she has already made waves amongst the Democratic Party with pre-released excerpts of the book that claim the DNC cut a deal with the Clinton campaign, granting her more access and influence within the party in exchange for financial backing.

