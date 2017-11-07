Donna Brazile Told Not To Cuss Out Emotionally Fragile Hillary Campaign Staffers

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 26, 2016: Interim chair of the Democratic National Committee, Donna Brazile delivers remarks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Donna Brazile was told not to “cuss out” young, emotionally fragile Hillary Clinton campaign aides, according to her new book.

Clinton campaign adviser Minyon Moore, “always elegant in her manners, had another delicate piece of advice for me about dealing with the smart young people in Brooklyn,” Brazile wrote in her new book “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House.”

Minyon told Brazile, “Donna, you cannot cuss these kids out because it will shut them down,'” referring to the “smart young” staffers on Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“‘What the fuck?’ I said. Damn! They picked the wrong woman for the job,” Brazile wrote.

Brazile’s book released Tuesday and has sparked a firestorm, pitting her against former Clinton campaign staffers. Brazile highlighted a secret financial agreement reached between the DNC and Clinton campaign.

She also criticized President Barack Obama for leaving the DNC in debt, and for leaching the party “of its vitality.”

“We had three Democratic parties: The party of Barack Obama, the party of Hillary Clinton, and this weak little vestige of a party led by [Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz] that was doing a very poor job getting people who were not president elected,” Brazile wrote.

“This was not working to strengthen the party. [Obama] left it in debt. Hillary bailed it out so that she could control it, and Debbie went along with all of this because she liked the power and perks of being a chair but no the responsibilities,” Brazile wrote.

Clinton campaign officials responded to Brazile, signing onto a statement meant to rebuff the former DNC chair.

“It is particularly troubling and puzzling that she would seemingly buy into false Russian-fueled propaganda, spread by both the Russians and our opponent, about our candidate’s health,” reads a letter published online Saturday that was signed by former Clinton campaign officials.

