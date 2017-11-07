Donna SLAMS Obama’s Chicago Tech Security Firm Over Russia Hacks

DNC Vice-Chair Donna Brazile gestures during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 26, 2016. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Former Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairwoman Donna Brazile slammed former President Barrack Obama in her new book released Tuesday over the hiring of a Chicago-based technology firm that was hacked by the Chinese and the Russians.

In Brazile’s new book “Hacked,” she discussed the DNC’s lack of leadership and MIS Choice, which the DNC employed despite the fact the Chinese hacked the same IT firm during Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Brazile blamed the DNC for not having a chief information security officer (CISO), to monitor all of its important data and believes things would have been different if the DNC had not hired MIS Choice, the Chicago-based IT firm Brazile said they “inherited” from the Obama campaign.

“We had a few information technology people in the building who were employees of the IT firm we contracted, but we did not have a chief information security officer, or CISO, a job title I’d never heard of before,” Brazile said.

“Instead we had MIS Choice, that Chicago-based IT firm that we’d inherited from the Obama campaign,” Brazile continued, “Despite the fact that Obama’s 2008 campaign had been hacked [by the Chinese], the company had become the IT contractor for Democratic party operations all around the country, including the DNC.”

Brazile said if the DNC had a “savvy” CISO when the FBI called to alert them they had been hacked by the Russians, the person “would have run to the chair’s office with hair on fire.”

