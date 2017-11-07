EPA Under Fire From Democrats For Advisory Board Decision

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks during an interview for Reuters at his office in Washington, U.S., July 10, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas)

Congressional Democrats are challenging Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt for preventing EPA grant beneficiaries from serving on the agency’s advisory boards.

Six House Democrats from different committees sent a letter to Pruitt Friday, claiming he had violated “statutory requirements” with the new rule and asked him to discontinue the “biased, harmful policy.”

The authors of the letter included the ranking member for the Committee on Energy and Commerce Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas and the ranking member for the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. of New Jersey.

The members were “deeply concerned,” and believe the new policy to be a “misguided” and “unlawful attempt to favor industry,” they wrote.

Pruitt believes scientists who receive funding from the EPA cannot act as unbiased advisers, and instituted the new policy on Oct. 31st.

The EPA said members of the three of the main advisory committees had received nearly $80 million in EPA grants over the last three years, according to The Hill. There have been no formal threats to sue from any former or current advisory board members.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to the EPA for comment on the possibility of legal action, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

