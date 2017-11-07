Former Dem Congressman Has 1 Major Campaign Rule: Make SURE The Staff Are ‘Having Sex’

Former Congressman Tony Coehlo gave interim Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman Donna Brazile some interesting and explicit advice that resonated with her during the 2016 presidential election.

“When I was tiptoeing around the muffled Clinton headquarters I thought of what my friend [former Democratic Rep.] Tony Coelho used to ask me about my campaigns. He’d always ask, ‘Are the kids fucking? Are they having sex? Are they having fun? If not, let’s create something to get that going, or otherwise we’re not going to win,'” Brazile wrote in her book “Hacks,” released Tuesday.

The Hillary Clinton presidential campaign was in a very bad state by Coelho’s standards, considering the state of campaign headquarters, according to Brazile.

“I didn’t see much fun or fucking in Brooklyn,” she wrote.

Brazile became the interim DNC chairperson after Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Shultz resigned as chairperson in late July 2016, during the unraveling of the DNC hacking scandal. Brazile’s new book chronicles her time leading the Democratic Party to the election and details the struggles she faced, like inheriting a bankrupt party.

Coehlo is a former California congressman who served as House majority whip until resigning in 1989 following a scandal involving junk bonds. The congressman was not convicted of any crime.

Follow Dave Brooks on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].