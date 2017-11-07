Fusion GPS Paid By Kremlin-Linked Firm While Putting Together Steele Dossier

Fusion GPS was being paid for work done on behalf of an oligarch with links to the Kremlin while it was investigating Trump campaign affiliates ties to Russia, Fox News reports.

The opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which produced the famous Trump dossier, was receiving money from a law firm for work done on behalf of an Kremlin-linked oligarch at the same time it was paying a former British spy to investigate Trump’s connections with Russia.

The opposition research firm came under heavy scrutiny after The Washington Post reported in late October that the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund the research that led to the now famous Trump dossier — a document that intensified the investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 presidential elections.

Marc Elias, the general counsel for the Clinton campaign, hired Fusion GPS in April 2016 to research any pontential links between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. Fusion GPS then hired Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer, to investigate Trump-Russia connections. The firm paid Steele $168,000 for the Trump dossier.

The DNC, Democrats in Congress and members of the media have been up in arms about alleged connections between Trump campaign officials and Russia. After roughly 10 months of investigation into Russian influence the 2016 election, there has yet to be a single piece of evidence showing collusion between the president’s campaign and Russian officials.

Follow Robert on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected]



Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].