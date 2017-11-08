Bernie Urges Democrats To ‘Get Our Act Together’

Vermont Ind. Sen. Bernie Sanders said the revelations in former DNC chair Donna Brazile’s tell-all political memoir show how Democrats “need to get our act together.”

Sanders made the comments in a message to constituents on Monday, USA Today reports.

Sanders, who also sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, was most obvious causality of a nomination process that Brazile says was unfairly dominated by Hillary Clinton and her campaign staff. He says Brazile’s comments only demonstrate how “a fair and transparent process” needs to be in place for the next party primary in 2020.

“What the recently released book excerpt from former interim DNC Chair Donna Brazile made clear is that unless we get our act together, we are not going to be effective in either taking on Donald Trump or in stopping the extremist right-wing Republican agenda,” he said in his message to constituents.

Since first making her accusations about Clinton and the primary process last week, Brazile has been all over the political map, first agreeing when asked if the process was rigged, then telling her detractors they could “go to hell,” and finally backtracking on whether Clinton had really rigged the primary after all.

Sanders told his supporters that what the Democratic Party requires is fewer superdelegates, more primaries that are decided by popular vote, and fewer decisions made behind closed doors.

