California NAACP Wants To Remove ‘Racist’ Star-Spangled Banner As National Anthem

The California NAACP is coming after a new symbol of American heritage for its “racism.”

The Star-Spangled Banner.

According to SFGate.com, the national anthem is a “racist song” and the NAACP wants to push state lawmakers to change it.

Alice Huffman, the president of the California chapter of the NAACP, said the song is “racist” and that it “doesn’t represent our community. It’s anti-black people.”

The cites the song’s third verse, which is usually not sang, as evidence of its racist overtones. The third verse includes a line that says, “no refuge could save the hireling and slave from the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave.”

When the song was written in 1814, slavery was still legal in the United States.

This news comes as protests surrounding the national anthem have become a focal point of the “culture war.” President Trump and supporters have insisted that National Football League players stand for the anthem before games. On the other hand, other like Colin Kaepernick think that acknowledging America’s alleged racism and police brutality requires them to kneel during the pregame ceremonies.

