Dems Election Victory Paves Way For Legal Weed In NJ

Democrat Phil Murphy’s victory in the New Jersey gubernatorial race Tuesday makes the likelihood of legal marijuana much higher.

Murphy defeated Republican Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno, to take over for Republican Governor Chris Christie who was an outspoken critic of marijuana legalization.

New Jersey already has a medical marijuana program for patients with certain illnesses, but Murphy made legalizing recreational marijuana a pillar of his campaign. He wants to make the drug available to residents who are 21 and older.

Both state houses in New Jersey will continue to have strong Democratic majorities after Murphy is sworn in, and Senate President Stephen Sweeney supports the measure calling it a “game-changer.”

A poll conducted by Gallup in October showed public support for marijuana legalization is at an all time high of 64 percent. The stigma of weed continues to fade as more states see it as an alternative to prescription medication, and a new source of tax revenue.