Politics
Phil Murphy speaks after being elected Governor of New Jersey, in Asbury Park, New Jersey, U.S., November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson - HP1EDB80AE30T   Phil Murphy speaks after being elected Governor of New Jersey, in Asbury Park, New Jersey, U.S., November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson - HP1EDB80AE30T   

Dems Election Victory Paves Way For Legal Weed In NJ

Photo of Nick Givas
Nick Givas
Media Reporter
10:07 AM 11/08/2017
Democrat Phil Murphy’s victory in the New Jersey gubernatorial race Tuesday makes the likelihood of legal marijuana much higher.

Murphy defeated Republican Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno, to take over for Republican Governor Chris Christie who was an outspoken critic of marijuana legalization.

New Jersey already has a medical marijuana program for patients with certain illnesses, but Murphy made legalizing recreational marijuana a pillar of his campaign. He wants to make the drug available to residents who are 21 and older.

Both state houses in New Jersey will continue to have strong Democratic majorities after Murphy is sworn in, and Senate President Stephen Sweeney supports the measure calling it a “game-changer.”

A poll conducted by Gallup in October showed public support for marijuana legalization is at an all time high of 64 percent. The stigma of weed continues to fade as more states see it as an alternative to prescription medication, and a new source of tax revenue.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

Tags: Chris Christie, Kim Guadagno, Phil Murphy
  Show comments