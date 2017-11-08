Donna Brazile Calls The Clinton Campaign A ‘Cult’ [VIDEO]

Former interim Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile called Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign a "cult" in an interview Wednesday morning. (Photo: Screen Shot/Youtube/MSNBC)

Former interim Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair Donna Brazile called Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign a “cult” in an interview Wednesday morning.

“It was a cult,” Brazile said on MSNBC. “I felt like it was a cult. You could not penetrate them.”

Brazile continued to blast the Clinton campaign.

WATCH:



“I’m a grassroots organizer,” Brazile continued. “I know street politics better than are no sweet politics. I know how to touch people where they live, work, play and pray, but I cannot do it. I cannot help a candidate if I don’t have the resources, if I cannot spend the resources that the party is raising.”

Brazile released a new book Tuesday entitled “Hacks,” and she has already made waves among the Democratic Party with pre-released excerpts of the book that claim the DNC cut a deal with the Clinton campaign that granting Clinton more access and influence within the party in exchange for financial backing.

