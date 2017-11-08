PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 22: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center on August 22, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. An earlier statement by the president that he was considering a pardon for Joe Arpaio,, the former sheriff of Maricopa County who was convicted of criminal contempt of court for defying a court order in a case involving racial profiling, has angered Latinos and immigrant rights advocates. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

One year ago today, then President-elect Donald Trump delivered his victory speech after defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

WATCH:

Trump spoke for about fifteen minutes and promised to bring the country together after a long and divisive campaign season. He touted the great potential of the nation and promised the “forgotten men and women” that they would be forgotten no longer.

“Now it is time for America to bind the wounds of division, have to get together,” Trump said. “To all Republicans and Democrats and independents across this nation, I say it is time for us to come together as one united people.”

“No dream is too big, no challenge is too great,” he continued. “Nothing we want for our future is beyond our reach.”

“America will no longer settle for anything less than the best. We must reclaim our country’s destiny and dream big and bold and daring. We have to do that. We’re going to dream of things for our country, and beautiful things and successful things once again.”

Trump took time during his speech to thank a number of people, including his family, his campaign managers, the Secret Service, and the NYPD.

