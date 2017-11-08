GQ Writer Claims Rand Paul Had Beat-Down Coming For Being An ‘A**hole’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks at a press conference about the latest Republican Effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. September 25, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein)

A writer for GQ Magazine suggested Wednesday that Sen. Rand Paul should accept some of the blame for getting beat him up over a trivial property dispute.

Paul’s libertarian leanings and adherence to personal property rights probably led to the physical altercation that left the Kentucky Republican with broken ribs and a punctured lung, according to GQ writer Jack Moore.

“Rand Paul is an asshole neighbor,” Moore wrote, referring to Paul’s penchant for growing pumpkins and composting on his property in Bowling Green, Ky. He frequently flouts the rules of the home ownership association that governs Paul’s gated community, according to a New York Times write-up of the incident.

“He bought a house in a neighborhood that has certain rules with regard to lawns, and he decided that he doesn’t need to follow those rules because of his belief in ‘property rights’ that don’t actually exist,” Moore added.

The man responsible for the attack, Rene Boucher, was an avowed liberal who frequently fought with his neighbors about politics, according to recent reports from The Washington Post. Moore, for his part, also laid some blame on Boucher, too.

“[I]t sure seems like this Rene Boucher was also an asshole, who cared way too much about what his neighbor’s yard looked like,” he added.

Boucher, one of Paul’s long-time neighbors, was a socialist who frequently fought with neighbors about health care policies and other liberal issues. Boucher and Paul are on the opposite end of the political spectrum, local citizens told reporters.

