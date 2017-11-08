Hillary Finally Goes To Wisconsin

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will finally visit Wisconsin over one year after she lost the state to President Donald Trump.

The former secretary is scheduled to appear Thursday at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, Wisc., to promote her new book “What Happened,” a personal memoir of her experience running for president in 2016. The event comes one year and one day after news broke that she lost to Trump on Nov. 8, 2016.

Clinton did not make a single campaign stop in Wisconsin during her bid for the presidency and was the first major party nominee to completely ignore Wisconsin since 1972.

Trump was the first Republican candidate to take Wisconsin since former President Ronald Reagan in 1984. Trump defeated Clinton in Wisconsin by less than one percentage point.

The president held a large rally in Green Bay, after scheduling and canceling two previous speaking arrangements.

Donna Brazile, the former Democratic National Committee head, in her new book, “Hacks,” ridiculed former Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook and the campaign heads for heavily relying on data analytics and largely forgoing the traditional person-to-person canvassing that is typical of major political campaigns.

“The young men that surrounded Robby Mook–and they were all men in his inner circle–had mastered a cool and removed style of politics. They knew how to size up voters not by meeting them and finding out what they cared about, what moved their hearts and stirred their souls, but by analyzing their habits. They could take all the things you bought while shopping online in the last six years, analyze them, and say they were confident that they knew pretty much all there was to know about you. … Everybody worshiped the data and the analytics,” Brazille wrote.

Follow Robert on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected]



Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].