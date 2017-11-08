Latino Victory Fund To Double Down On Portraying Republicans As Neo-Nazis After Northam Win [VIDEO]

Republican candidate for Governor of Virginia Ed Gillespie speaks during a campaign event at the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce in Tysons, Virginia, U.S., October 26, 2017. Picture taken October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The Latino lobbying group responsible for the infamous anti-Ed Gillespie ad portraying the Virginia gubernatorial candidate’s supporters as neo-Nazis has announced it will double down on its radical advertisements after Gillespie’s Tuesday loss.

The Latino Victory Fund aired the ad for nearly a week before the Virginia gubernatorial elections, which Gillespie lost to Democrat Ralph Northam on Tuesday. The ad met fierce criticism for portraying a truck running down minority children while sporting Tea Party plates, a confederate flag, and a Gillespie sticker.

“Our ad was an honest reflection of the fears facing communities of color in Virginia and across the country. It was designed to raise Latino voters’ awareness of Gillespie’s bigoted campaign tactics, and it accomplished that goal,” Cristóbal J. Alex, Latino Victory Fund president told Buzzfeed News Tuesday. “Faced with vicious, racist attacks, we usually turn the other cheek or point our finger at the bully. This time we threw a jab to the throat and we will continue raising our voices wherever and whenever racism rears its head”

Even Northam’s campaign criticized the ad, though it took days after its release for the Democrat camp to acknowledge it, saying “Northam would not have run this ad and believes Virginians deserve civility, not escalation.”

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Caller last month, Gillespie said his wife and children were “disgusted” by the ad, but he noted that the shocking nature of the ad — which brazenly connected the Republican to white supremacist marchers in Charlottesville, Va., — led to a sudden cash infusion for the final week of the campaign.

The cash dump was not enough to bring Gillespie the win, however, losing with 45 percent of the vote to Northam’s 53 Tuesday night.

