Obama On Va Election: ‘This Is What Happens When People Vote’

Former President Barack Obama weighed in Wednesday morning on the Democratic gubernatorial wins after Tuesday’s elections, saying “this is what happens when people vote.”

“This is what happens when the people vote. Congrats @ RalphNortham and @ PhilMurphyNJ . And congratulations to all the victors in state legislative, county and mayors’ races. Every office in a democracy counts,” Obama tweeted Wednesday.

Democratic Lt. Gov Ralph Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie Tuesday evening to become Virginia’s next governor.

Northam received 53.6 percent of the vote with 99 percent of Virginia precincts reporting.

While Northam led in the polls throughout the Virginia governor’s race, the election became a litmus test for the success of President Donald Trump’s ability to help Republicans win statewide office. Trump backed Gillespie, but his endorsement was unable to help bolster the Republican’s campaign.

“Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for,” Trump tweeted after the election results went live. “Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before!”

Democratic candidate Philip D. Murphy defeated Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the New Jersey gubernatorial race to replace Gov. Chris Christie Tuesday evening.

Murphy won 55.4 percent of the vote compared to Guadagno’s 42.5 percent.

