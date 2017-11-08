Pence Touts ‘Year Of Accomplishments,’ Doesn’t Mention Obamacare Or The Wall

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters with Vice President Mike Pence at his side at Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey U.S. August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

On the anniversary of President Donald Trump’s startling victory over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the White House is hailing the administration’s successes in the economy, American businesses and security but it doesn’t address many campaign promises that haven’t been fulfilled.

“It’s been a year of action. It’s been a year of results,” Pence writes in an op-ed for USA Today Wednesday. “And it’s been a year that will be remembered as the time we began to Make America Great Again.”

Pence points out the improving economy — the creation of 1.5 million new jobs, manufacturing sectors investing with more confidence than in the past 20 years, and record-breaking stock market gains.

“The U.S. economy is making a comeback because President Trump has taken decisive action to spur a new era of opportunity, prosperity and growth,” Pence said.

The vice president also says the administration has “unleashed American energy” by approving the Keystone access and Dakota pipelines and declaring an end to former President Barack Obama’s “war on coal.”

In terms of legislative accomplishments, Pence doesn’t mention health care reform or the efforts to repeal Obamacare.

The administration has been successful in appointing conservative, originalist judges to federal courts, a little-reported move that will have impact for years to come. The Daily Caller News Foundation reported that the Senate recently confirmed an impressive slate of conservative judges in a voting blitz.

The judges will “uphold the Constitution and all our God-given liberties,” Pence said. “And President Trump put Justice Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court.”

“We’re securing our borders, enforcing our laws and taking the gang members, drug dealers and violent criminals off our streets,” Pence said. He does not mention any progress on the border wall, one of the pillars Trump’s platform. The Department of Homeland Security has begun the process of selecting a contractor to build the wall but needs Congress to appropriate the funds to complete it.

Despite many of Trump’s policies faltering in Congress, Pence promised that “before this year is out, we’ll pass historic tax cuts for the American people.”

