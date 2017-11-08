REPORT: Bannon Offered To Campaign For Ed Gillespie But Was Denied

MONTGOMERY, AL - SEPTEMBER 26: Former advisor to President Donald Trump and executive chairman of Breitbart News, Steve Bannon introduces Roy Moore, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, at an election-night rally on September 26, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama. Moore, former chief justice of the Alabama supreme court, defeated incumbent Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in a primary runoff election for the seat vacated when Jeff Sessions was appointed U.S. Attorney General by President Donald Trump. Moore will now face Democratic candidate Doug Jones in the general election in December. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former presidential adviser Steve Bannon offered to rally for former Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie, but was reportedly denied by Gillespie’s campaign.

Bannon was extremely unhappy with Gillespie’s decision to deny his offer, according to ABC reporter Tara Palmeri. A spokesman for Bannon also blasted Gillespie on Election Day for declining to go on his Breitbart radio show, saying he was “inauthentic” and had “no message.”

“Two sources close to Bannon say he offered to rally for Gillespie but the campaign rejected it election day. Bannon camp fuming tonight,” Palmeri tweeted Tuesday night.

Democratic opponent Lt. Governor Ralph Northam easily beat Gillespie at the polls Tuesday, 53 percent to 45 percent. Northam consistently led in the polls throughout the election and Virginia has not elected a Republican to state-wide office since 2009. The election took national importance as President Donald Trump backed Gillespie. However, Virginia was the only southern state that Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

Bannon’s political adviser criticized Gillespie for campaigning with former President George W. Bush, and said he ran away from Trump.

“Ed Gillespie had no message, was inauthentic, spoke from both sides of his mouth, and at the end of the day, even the deplorables couldn’t save him,” Bannon’s political adviser, Andrew Surabian, told The Daily Beast Tuesday. “Gillespie campaigned with George W. Bush, [but] ran from President Trump.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to Bannon spokesperson, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

