Report: Video Shows Texas Shooter ‘Methodically’ Shooting Victims In The Head

Items are seen left at a memorial near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Sutherland Springs, Texas, U.S., November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Law enforcement officials have a video of the Texas church shooting that left 26 people dead Sunday, The New York Times reports.

The shooter, identified as 26-year-old Devin P. Kelley of New Braunfels, Texas, is depicted in the video, which runs for several minutes, methodically targeting his victims and shooting them in the head. Federal and local law enforcement officials have reviewed the horrific footage and estimate the entire shooting episode lasted roughly seven minutes.

Kelley entered First Baptist Church Sunday morning in Southerland Springs, Texas with magazines that could hold in excess of 400 rounds of ammunition and purchased his four firearms legally. The U.S. Air Force failed to report a misdemeanor assault charge Kelley received in 2012, which should have barred him from ever purchasing a firearm.

Authorities say Kelley entered the church before 11:30 local time Sunday and fired several clips from a semi-automatic weapon. Kelley dropped his gun after a local community member fired back at him and fled to his car.

Two members of the community pursued Kelley as police and emergency personnel made their way to the scene. Kelley was found dead in his car when the police arrived.

Kelley attended First Baptist Church previously, his mother-in-law was a regular attendee and his wife’s grandmother was one of the people who lost their life in the shooting.

