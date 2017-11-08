Trump Having His Bodyguard Fetch Him McDonald’s Is Pretty Awesome

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hosts an official dinner for U.S. President Donald Trump at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan November 6, 2017. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hosts an official dinner for U.S. President Donald Trump at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Politico recently ran a story about Trump’s fast food habit yesterday, and the best tidbit is about having a bodyguard fetch him McDonald’s.

The report read in part:

And when the White House kitchen staff couldn’t match the satisfaction of a quarter-pounder with cheese (no pickles, extra ketchup) and a fried apple pie, it was Schiller, bodyguard and Trump whisperer, who would head down New York Avenue to McDonald’s on a stealth fast food run.

This is just great. Trump would get such a hankering for fast food sometimes that when a low-level White House couldn’t satisfy him, his personal bodyguard would make a run to the nearest Mickie D’s.

Keith Schiller isn’t some rando yanked up off the streets either. He served in the Navy and later in NYPD, busting into drug houses 3 times a night.

To think of this behemoth former cop going around D.C. picking up quarter pounders for the president is pretty badass. Would I want to do it? Probably not. I barely manage to get myself lunch every day. But when the fried apple pie duty calls, you answer.

His love for McDonald’s must be pretty serious, since this happened earlier this year and Trump’s devotion hasn’t once wavered:

oh my it’s even pinned pic.twitter.com/tGv6EdpZEm — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 16, 2017

I’ve always wondered what cuisine Trump fancies. Is he all-American with a bone in ribeye? Perhaps he dines on the finest sushi in town. We all know he loves Mexican food.

Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA pic.twitter.com/k01Mc6CuDI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2016

But no. McDonald’s is the fare of choice. A sloppy, greasy quarter pounder with cheese to go with those late night tweets. No pickles.

Happy Election Day anniversary, America.

