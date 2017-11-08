Watch New Jersey’s New Democratic Governor Literally Leap For Joy [VIDEO]

Democratic candidate Phil Murphy celebrates with his running mate, Lieutenant Governor-elect Sheila Oliver, after he was elected Governor of New Jersey, in Asbury Park, New Jersey, U.S., November 7, 2017. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

New Jersey’s governor-elect Phil Murphy was so excited about his victory in Tuesday’s election that he jumped when he took the stage for his victory speech.

Murphy’s celebratory leap at the start of his Asbury Park, N.J., appeared to be something between a jump kick and a ballet leap, and was greeted with cheers and applause from the crowd.

News outlet NJ.com clipped the leap in slow motion in a video.

WATCH: Phil Murphy’s Leap:



“This governor will have your back,” Murphy said in his speech, and said the results of the election since President Donald Trump’s victory in 2016 means that “we are able to push back against the mean winds of Washington, D.C.”

“Tonight, New Jersey sent an unmistakable message to the entire nation — we are better than this,” Murphy said.

Murphy is a former executive for Goldman Sacs bank, served as an ambassador during the Obama administration.

“Tonight, we declare the days of division over. We will move forward together,” Murphy said “We will rebuild our state from the bottom up, and the middle out.”

“Let’s hear some Bon Jovi. God bless you all,” Murphy said at the end of his speech.

Murphy won with 55 percent of the vote, beating Republican candidate Kim Guadagno to succeed Gov. Chris Christie. “We left no stone unturned and we would not have done anything differently,” Guadagno said in her concession speech.

Follow Thomas Phippen on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected].

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].