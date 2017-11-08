WATCH: Pro-Amnesty Leftists Interrupt Northam’s Victory Speech

Left-wing protesters interrupted Democrat Ralph Northam’s victory speech Tuesday night, chanting and holding signs promoting amnesty for illegal immigrants.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Sanctuary protesters briefly interrupt Ralph Northam’s victory speech pic.twitter.com/7YqCLaq2wV — Richard Reeve (@abc7Richard) November 8, 2017

The activists were cleared out quickly, and Northam was apparently unfazed.

Northam, despite once favoring sanctuary cities for illegal immigrants, came out against them in the campaign for Virginia governor, saying that if there was a such a jurisdiction in Virginia, he would ban it.

This position gained criticism from many on the left who support more lax immigration enforcement.

Democratic House minority leader Nancy Pelosi received this treatment in September, with immigration activists interrupting her speech at a DREAM Act event.

The activists chanted, “We undocumented youth demand a clean bill..We undocumented youth demand that you do not sell out our community and our values…We undocumented youth will not be a bargaining chip for Trump.” (RELATED: Pelosi Battles Pro-Amnesty Demonstrators At DREAM Act Event [VIDEO])

Follow Justin on Twitter