Alabama State Auditor Defends Roy Moore, Compares Him To Jesus’s Parents

GALLANT, AL - SEPTEMBER 26: Alabama Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore on Sassy leaves the Gallant Fire Hall after voting in today's GOP runoff election September 26, 2017 in Gallant, Alabama. Moore is running against Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) to fill Jeff Session's seat. (Photo by Hal Yeager/Getty Images)

An Alabama state auditor defended Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore shortly after four women accused Moore of inappropriate sexual conduct in a Thursday report.

“There is nothing to see here,” Alabama State Auditor Jim Ziegler said when asked about the report. “The allegations are that a man in his early 30s dated teenage girls. Even the Washington Post report says that he never had sexual intercourse with any of the girls and never attempted sexual intercourse.”

Leigh Corfman, one of the testifying women, alleged that she and Moore had a sexual encounter in 1979 when she was only 14, a time when Moore was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney, The Washington Post reported.

Three other women also come forward to allege similar sexual harassment. Wendy Miller said Moore met her while she was a 14-year-old Secret Santa helper, and asked her to go out when she turned 16. Another woman, Debbie Wesson Gibson, said Moore asked her out when she was 17 and they kissed, but did not engage in sexual intercourse. Gloria Thacker Deason said she and Moore began going on dates when she turned 18. (RELATED: Report: Roy Moore Allegedly Had Sexual Encounter With A 14-Year-Old Girl)

Moore has denied all the accusations, calling them “fake news.” Ziegler defended Moore’s allegations, saying Moore was unmarried at the time of these alleged instances. “He dated her [his wife]. He married her, and they’ve been married about 35 years. They’re blessed with a wonderful marriage and his wife Kayla is 14 years younger than Moore,” Ziegler said.

The auditor added that Alabama voters will be more mad at WaPo for “desperately trying to get something negative” than they will be at Moore.

“Take the Bible. Zachariah and Elizabeth for instance. Zachariah was extremely old to marry Elizabeth and they became the parents of John the Baptist,” Ziegler said. “Also take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus.”

“There’s just nothing immoral or illegal here,” Ziegler concluded. “Maybe just a little bit unusual.”

