FLASHBACK: Louis CK Said Masturbation ‘Keeps Me Sane’

Comedian Louis C.K. once defended masturbation in a debate with a Christian anti-masturbation advocate in an episode of the FX comedy series “Louis,” which the comedian wrote and starred in himself.

The successful stand-up comedian and filmmaker was accused of masturbating in front of numerous actresses, according to a bombshell New York Times report published Thursday.

WATCH:

Many of C.K.’s film and television jokes are based on crass sexual humor, often centering on his inability to seduce women and his resulting reliance on masturbation for sexual gratification.

TheNYT report includes accounts of five women who claim that the comedian behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner. The range of misconduct spans from spontaneously masturbating in front of two of the women to requesting as much and being rebuffed.

“He proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating,” two actresses told TheNYT.

Another woman claims that C.K. began masturbating while speaking to her on the phone, and a fourth woman says C.K. asked her to come back to her trailer so that he could masturbate in front of her, but she denied the request.

In the scene from “Louis,” C.K. is identified as a “comedian and masturbator.” He vigorously defends the virtues of masturbation throughout the interview, arguing that “he’s a good citizen” and masturbation is harmless because “no one gets hurt.”

The premieres for C.K.’s upcoming movie about an alleged sexual abuser, “I Love You Daddy,” was cancelled Thursday morning ahead of TheNYT report, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Follow Jack on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].