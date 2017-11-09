It’s Likely TOO LATE For Moore To Drop Out

FAIRHOPE, AL - SEPTEMBER 25: Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, Roy Moore, speaks at a campaign rally on September 25, 2017 in Fairhope, Alabama. Moore is running in a primary runoff election against incumbent Luther Strange for the seat vacated when Jeff Sessions was appointed U.S. Attorney General by President Donald Trump. The runoff election is scheduled for September 26. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

It is likely too late for Republican Senate nominee of Alabama Roy Moore to step down, The Daily Caller News Foundation has learned.

Moore could conceivably step down if is he personally resigns, but that decision would have to go through the Alabama secretary of state–the state’s chief elections official–who would then have to make a ruling as to whether or not Moore could withdraw from the race. Essentially, the secretary would have to allow him to step down.

Even if the secretary approved Moore’s resignation, it isn’t likely that he would be kicked off the ticket, as the ballots have already been printed for the upcoming election, The Daily Caller News Foundation has learned.

The other way Moore could abdicate the ballot is through some form of legal action, but, since the current situation is unprecedented in Alabama politics, no one knows how that would work.

Even if Moore was allowed to step down, Alabama state election laws bar nominations within 76 days of election day. The election is scheduled to take place Dec. 12, which is only 33 days from Thursday.

“The state executive committee, in cases where the office to be filled is not a county office, and the county executive committee, in cases where the office to be filled is a county office, but subject to the approval of and in accordance with the method prescribed by the state executive committee, where a vacancy may occur in any nomination, either by death, resignation, revocation, or otherwise, or in case of any special election, may fill such vacancy, either by action of the committee itself or by such other method as such committee may see fit to pursue. The respective state or county executive committee shall file with the Secretary of State, for a state or federal office, or with the judge of probate, for a county office, the name of the candidate to fill such vacancy not later than 76 days before the election,” the law states.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Moore should step down as the Republican nominee in the Alabama Senate race if Thursday’s reports of sexual harassment are true.

“If these allegations are true, he must step aside,” McConnell said Thursday.

A total of four women came forwarded Thursday afternoon that allege Moore had inappropriate sexual contact with them while they were under the age of 18-years-old, The Washington Post reported Thursday. While none of the women report having sex with Moore, all say they were inappropriately touched and had other unwanted advances.

Moore’s resignation is made all the more unlikely by the fact that he’s publicly called these allegations “fake news,” in an attempt to throw doubt on the women’s claims.

“These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign,” Moore said.

Follow Robert on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected]



Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].