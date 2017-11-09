McConnell: Roy Should Step Down If Sexual Harassment ‘Allegations Are True’

Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speak during a news conference accompanied by (L-R) Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) and Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) following party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Republican Senate nominee of Alabama Roy Moore to step down if Thursday’s reports of sexual harassment are true.

“If these allegations are true, he must step aside,” McConnell said Thursday.

A total of four women came forwarded Thursday afternoon that allege Moore had inappropriate sexual contact with them while they were under the age of 18-years-old, The Washington Post reported Thursday. While none of the women report having sex with Moore, but all say they were inappropriately touched and had other unwanted advances.

Moore called these allegations simply “fake news,” in an attempt to throw doubt on the women’s claims.

“These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign,” Moore said.

