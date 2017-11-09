Suspect Who Assaulted Rand Paul Pleads Not Guilty

ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 14: Republican presidential candidate Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks during the Sunshine Summit conference being held at the Rosen Shingle Creek on November 14, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. The summit brought Republican presidential candidates in front of the Republican voters. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The man who assaulted Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul outside of his home pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree at his court date Thursday.

Rene Boucher tackled Paul in his front lawn Friday, breaking six of his ribs and bruising his lungs. Boucher plead not guilty in court, according to CNN. His lawyer said the “unfortunate occurrence” had nothing to do with politics.

“The unfortunate occurrence of November 3 has absolutely nothing to do with either’s politics or political agendas,” a statement by attorney Matthew Baker said. “It was a very regrettable dispute between two neighbors over a matter that most people would regard as trivial.”

Paul’s neighbor, 59-year-old Rene Boucher, assaulted Paul while he was mowing his lawn. The Kentucky Republican was initially thought to have broken five ribs and suffered contusions after being tackled to the ground. (RELATED: Medical Update: Rand Paul Sustained 6 Broken Ribs, Pleural Effusion)

“I appreciate all of the support from everyone,” Paul said in a statement Wednesday. “A medical update: Final report indicates six broken ribs and a new X-ray shows a pleural effusion.”

There was no change to the charges filed against Boucher and no change to Boucher’s bond.

