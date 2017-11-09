Tillerson Says Trump And Putin Might Have A Formal Meeting In Vietnam

US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump may meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters Thursday in Beijing, China.

Tillerson hinted Trump and Putin might have a formal sit-down meeting during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit Friday to discuss a variety of different issues, according to Fox News.

“We’re working with the Russians, as you know, in a number of very difficult areas. And we have been in contact with them,” Tillerson said, responding to a reporter’s question during a press briefing after Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Secretary of State said if the meeting takes place that there will be “something sufficiently substantive to talk about that would warrant a formal meeting.”

Tillerson was asked by the press if Russian meddling into the 2016 election would be discussed by the two world leaders. Tillerson responded: “It stays on that list.”

Trump met with Putin in July at the G-20 summit in Germany for nearly an hour and received criticism from the press due to Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

