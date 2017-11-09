Media

US Media Attacks Trump For Doing The Exact Same Thing Obama Did On His First Trip To China

Ryan Pickrell
China/Asia Pacific Reporter
11:08 AM 11/09/2017

The media attacked President Donald Trump Thursday for not insisting that journalists be allowed to ask questions at a joint press conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping, forgetting that former President Barack Obama did the same thing on his first trip to China.

Reporters from CNN and MSNBC decried the president for holding a joint press conference with Xi that did not allow journalists to ask questions of the two leaders, yet in their rush to criticize Trump, they forgot their history — specifically Obama’s first visit to Beijing.

Watch: Joint Press Conference with President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping

The two presidents did not take questions from the crowd, sparking outrage among some reporters, even though the previous administration did the same.

 

Tweet criticizing Trump (Twitter screenshot)

Tweet criticizing Trump (Twitter screenshot)

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond, who later issued a correction and deleted his tweet, was joined by Jake Tapper and MSNBC’s Chuck Todd.

Tapper created a long thread on the issue.

Tapper acknowledged his mistake in a tweet long after his original thread.

CNN criticized the president for his actions in an article on Trump’s trip to China but was forced to issue a correction:

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect neither Trump nor President Barack Obama took questions alongside his Chinese counterpart during their first visit to the country. A previous version misstated that Obama had.

Even Susan Rice, Obama national security adviser, attacked the president and his press secretary for supposedly kowtowing to the Chinese government and restricting free speech.


(The above tweet was in response to Jeremy Diamond’s original tweet)

While it is true that past presidents, including Obama on a later trip, took questions at press conferences with Chinese leaders, Obama did not insist that journalists be allowed to ask questions during a joint press conference with former Chinese President Hu Jintao on his first visit to Beijing in 2009.

Watch: Joint Press Conference with President Barack Obama and Hu Jintao

