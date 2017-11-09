Watch Barack Obama Report For Jury Duty

The ease and comfort of former President Barack Obama’s post-White House life was interrupted Wednesday by something fairly mundane.

Obama was summoned for jury duty by the Circuit Court of Cook County, in Chicago, Ill.

The former president arrived at the Richard J. Daley Center early Wednesday morning, where he circulated among other perspective jurors and court employees. He was seated on a panel which was not called, sporting a dark blazer, open collar, and bright red sticker which read “juror.”

Cook County jurors collect $17.20 per day for their service, according to the Chicago Tribune. Before his dismissal, Obama and others on his panel watched an old juror-training video.

Chief Judge Timothy Evans spoke to reporters after Obama was dismissed, and praised the former president’s amicable disposition.

“The public allowed him to come in and to do his duty,” the judge said. “I thought, for example, he would be reticent about greeting them. He came in and greeted the prospective jurors on both side of the panels. We had about 220 people here. He took time to greet people on both sides.”

Obama still owns a home in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood, an upscale community clustered around the University of Chicago, where he taught law for more than a decade. He was previously summoned for jury duty in 2010, but was precluded from reporting because he had to give the State of the Union address.

