Alabama State Congressman: Moore Accusers Should Be Prosecuted

Alabama Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore on Sassy leaves the Gallant Fire Hall after voting in the GOP runoff election September 26, 2017 in Gallant, Alabama. (Photo by Hal Yeager/Getty Images)

Alabama state Rep. Ed Henry said he thinks “someone should prosecute” the women who said Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore initiated relationships with them as teenagers when he was in his 30s.

One woman told the Washington Post that she had a sexual encounter with Moore as a 14-year-old, and that Moore was 32 at the time. Moore is now 70.

Rep. Henry told the Cullman Times that he doesn’t believe the women’s stories.

“If they believe this man is predatory, they are guilty of allowing him to exist for 40 years,” Henry told the Cullman Times. “I think someone should prosecute and go after them. You can’t be a victim 40 years later, in my opinion.”

“I’m not buying it,” he said. “It’s too easy for someone to make these accusations.”

Moore is running in a special election scheduled for Dec. 12 to replace.

“The idea that accusations like this would stop his campaign is ludicrous. If this was a habit, like you’ve read with Bill Cosby and millions of dollars paid to settle cases and years of witnesses, that would be one thing,” Henry said. “You cannot tell me there hasn’t been an opportunity through the years to make these accusations with as many times as he’s (Moore) run (for office) and been in the news.

Henry said he believes Moore has been targeted by the Washington establishment.

“(Senate Majority Leader Mitch) McConnell and (Arizona Sen.) John McCain, what they said about Moore ending his campaign just really gets to me. They are two of the biggest goobers we have in Washington D.C.,” Henry said. “Even (U.S. Sen. Richard) Shelby was a coward with his comments. He’s not going to like Roy Moore because Shelby was a Democrat for a long time. Everyone close to the establishment is going to love this.”

