Melania Pandas To The Crowd In Stunning Outfit At Beijing Zoo [PHOTOS]

First lady Melania Trump poses for a photograph after she presented stuffed toy eagles, from the U.S., to children at the Beijing Zoo in Beijing on November 10, 2017. (Photo: NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)

Melania Trump stole the show again Friday at the Beijing Zoo in China in a gorgeous black top and skirt outfit during President Donald Trump’s 12-day tour of Asia.

The first lady looked incredible in a taupe-colored pencil skirt that went down just past her knees. (RELATED: Melania’s Floor-Length Floral Gown Steals The Show In Beijing [PHOTOS])

She completed the great look with an intricate lace leather belt around the waist, a black coat and nude-colored flats.

A group of school children holding Chinese and American flags were waiting to greet her at the zoo.

She passed out stuffed toy eagles from the U.S. to the children and posed for pictures with them.

From the looks of the photos, everyone looked like they had a wonderful time.