Entertainment
First lady Melania Trump poses for a photograph after she presented stuffed toy eagles, from the U.S., to children at the Beijing Zoo in Beijing on November 10, 2017. (Photo: NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)   First lady Melania Trump poses for a photograph after she presented stuffed toy eagles, from the U.S., to children at the Beijing Zoo in Beijing on November 10, 2017. (Photo: NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)   

Melania Pandas To The Crowd In Stunning Outfit At Beijing Zoo [PHOTOS]

Photo of Katie Jerkovich
Katie Jerkovich
Entertainment Reporter
8:51 AM 11/10/2017

Melania Trump stole the show again Friday at the Beijing Zoo in China in a gorgeous black top and skirt outfit during President Donald Trump’s 12-day tour of Asia.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits Beijing Zoo in Beijing, China, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter - RC1DBE5E7430

First lady Melania Trump visits Beijing Zoo in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

US First Lady Melania Trump (2nd L) offers stuffed toy eagles, from the US, to children at the Beijing Zoo in Beijing on November 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICOLAS ASFOURI (Photo credit should read NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump offers stuffed toy eagles, from the U.S., to children at the Beijing Zoo, (Photo: NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)

The first lady looked incredible in a taupe-colored pencil skirt that went down just past her knees. (RELATED: Melania’s Floor-Length Floral Gown Steals The Show In Beijing [PHOTOS])

US First Lady Melania Trump visits the Beijing Zoo in Beijing on November 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICOLAS ASFOURI (Photo credit should read NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo: NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)

US First Lady Melania Trump poses for a photograph after she presented stuffed toy eagles, from the US, to children at the Beijing Zoo in Beijing on November 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICOLAS ASFOURI (Photo credit should read NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo: NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)

She completed the great look with an intricate lace leather belt around the waist, a black coat and nude-colored flats.

A group of school children holding Chinese and American flags were waiting to greet her at the zoo.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits Beijing Zoo in Beijing, China, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter - RC170252DF00

REUTERS/Thomas Peter

She passed out stuffed toy eagles from the U.S. to the children and posed for pictures with them.

From the looks of the photos, everyone looked like they had a wonderful time.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump smiles with children holding U.S. and China flags as she visits Beijing Zoo in Beijing, China, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter - RC1ABEA26DB0

REUTERS/Thomas Peter

U.S. first lady Melania Trump poses with a panda plushie after visiting the panda enclosure at the zoo in Beijing, China, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool - RC1C238E1A10

REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool

Tags: Donald Trump, Melania Trump
  Show comments