Attorney General’s Office Declines To Comment On Moore Allegations

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore speaks at the Values Voter Summit of the Family Research Council in Washington, DC, U.S. October 13, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s office declined to comment on the sexual allegations brought against Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Moore, who is running to take Sessions’s former seat, was accused of making sexual advances toward multiple women in a bombshell Washington Post report published Thursday.

Sessions’s office declined to comment on the allegations against Moore Friday afternoon.

Leigh Corfman told WaPo that Moore, then a 32-year-old assistant district attorney, removed her clothes and touched her breasts over her bra when she was 14 and he was 32. Two other women accused Moore of making sexual advances toward them when they were teens and Moore was in his 30s.

Moore denied the allegations Friday afternoon, calling the accusations “completely false.”

A number of prominent Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump, have said Moore should step aside if the allegations are true.

“Like most Americans, the president does not believe we can allow a mere allegation, in this case one from many years ago, to destroy a person’s life. However, the president also believes that if these allegations are true, Judge Moore will do the right thing and step aside,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Friday.

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and GOP Arizona Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake dispensed with the “if true” stipulation and flatly called for Moore to take himself out of the running.

“The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying,” McCain said in a Thursday tweet. “He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of.”

Regardless of whether Moore decides to step aside, his name will likely remain on the ballot as they have already been printed, The Daily Caller News Foundation reported Thursday.

