Mike Lee Takes Back Roy Moore Endorsement

Republican Sen. Mike Lee announced Friday he would no longer be supporting Alabama Senate Republican candidate Roy Moore, in light of allegations Moore engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a minor.

Lee said he made the decision after reading The Washington Post report of the allegations and hearing how the Moore campaign has responded to the accusations.

“Having read the detailed description of the incidents, as well as the response from Judge Moore and his campaign, I can no longer endorse his candidacy for the US Senate,” Lee tweeted.

Four women came forward in a Thursday WaPo report to allege having some sort of physical contact with Moore while they were 18 years or younger. One of the women, Leigh Corfman, alleged she and Moore had intimate physical contact when she was only 14. During one such interaction, Moore allegedly took off both of their clothes and tried to move her hand over to his underwear.

Moore went on Sean Hannity’s radio show Friday to address the allegations, calling them “false.” He also said he never dated a girl without having her mother’s permission and flatly denied any sort of sexual misconduct with Corfman.

“Allegations of sexual misconduct with her (Corfman) are completely false.” Moore said. “I believe they are politically motivated. I believe they are brought only to stop a very successful campaign, and that’s what they’re doing.”

Montana Sen. Steve Daines also announced his withdrawal for support for Moore.

