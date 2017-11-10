Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks before presenting U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) the 2017 Liberty Medal at the Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller - RC1F88395BB0

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch said Friday that “someone close to [Joe] Biden” says the former vice president will run for president in 2020 if he is healthy.

WATCH:

On Thursday, Biden said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that he “has a regret” that he is not the president but didn’t feel he could put all of his attention on the 2016 race because his son, Beau, had recently died of brain cancer. He also said he thought he was the most qualified person to be president at the time.

Biden’s comments led some to believe he may throw his hat into the ring in 2020, and Deutsch all but confirmed that on “Morning Joe” Friday.

“I spoke to someone close to Biden and they said if he’s healthy he’s going for it in 2020,” Deutsch said.

“Well, we’ll see,” Mike Barnicle laughed.

“Long ways off, we’ll see,” cohost Willie Geist said.

Follow Amber on Twitter